Trump going Beast Mode: Dissident Donald's parallel presidency

It was Nov. 7. Fox News had just called the election for Joe Biden. A fellow was waxing fat about the flawless campaign run by Biden and how his own lily-white daughters were all aflutter about Kamala.

The delirious faces of network distaff were plastered all over the idiot's lantern, as they cracked the whip to bring about compliance with the idea that here underway was a glorious election process and outcome.

The truth is that the Biden campaign worked because it targeted a coalition of weepy white women – including those with the Y chromosome – and the rest of tribal, Third World America. Joe and Kamala won the un-American, anti-American vote, which is now a majority.

The images of the vote-counters proliferating on the internet mirrored the same constituency: minorities, white men with sunken chests and that angry, radical professor, Antifa demeanor, joined by mountainous women with the signature tumbleweed hair. Pictures are not proof of misconduct, but Trump's America seems scarce or nowhere apparent in the country's vote-counting covens.

As expected in the Kamala Harris administration, Kamala opened the victory celebrations. Parsed, here is the vice president-elect's victory speech: Blacks. Browns. Latinas. People of Color. My Mother. Minorities. Me, myself and I. (My white husband? Nope!) Racism. Everywhere. Systemic.

This speech was a trite retread of Kamala's August address at the Democratic National Convention, where she collected her party's award for out-crazing her primary debaters by calling Joe Biden a racist.

Then as now, Harris lectured the country in that nagging, nasal intonation of hers: "There is no vaccine for racism."

Likewise, "You can't fix stupid." As Ron White, great satirist from the great state of Texas, explained, "There is not a pill you can take, not a class you can go to. Stupid is forever."

Nothing, though, compared to Biden's billowing victory yelps: "Let's give each other a chance. See each other again. Listen to each other again. We are all Americans."

By golly, Uncle Joe! You mean the Reign of Terror that has lasted four years is over?

As if to underscore the newly found "truce," MSNBC cut to one of hundreds of interchangeable, modern-day, Democrat Madame Defarges. (She was that bloodthirsty commoner from Charles Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities," who sat knitting, as she watched the en masse public beheadings of innocent aristocrats, 17,000, of them, in Paris, during the earlier Reign of Terror.)

Nicknamed Tinnitus, Juanita Toliver's views of the Trump Movement are of the darkest dye: We are irredeemably sexist, racist and xenophobic. Who knows what she wants to do to us?

Now that the Biden loot-and-burn coalition has "won," "healing" has been authorized – the kind offered by generic Ms. Tinnitus over the progressive networks, on internet sites and in newspapers, and predicated, naturally, on compliance.

Deplorables have won a "reprieve," if not a pardon, after four years during which the president was peppered with approximately 85 investigations against his every move, his family, his businesses and his friends. The impetus of these inquisitions has been, "Resist. Overturn. Boycott. Surveil. Leak. Impeach."

The girlie nature of "news" has meant that reportage has rarely been about real Trump news, but rather a lurch from one excavated or manufactured scandal to the next. Devoid of discipline and a sense of professional propriety, and seeking the warm smell of the Fake-News herd, cable's cretins and their D.C. congressional cohort escaped into gossip, feelings and fantasy. Deplorables and Lizard Brains, in their millions, have been pummeled by the media's lurid blow-by-blow Trump gossip show, the stuff of tabloids.

Biden's Coming made another enfeebled anchor weep. Approvingly did CNN's Don Lemon watch as jubilant, tightly packed crowds spilled out, super-spreader style, into the streets. It was clear to all that Biden had banished the COVID.

At the very least, Biden's Coming had mirrored "the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal," which was how Obama framed his own messianic appearance on the political stage, as winner of the Democratic nomination for presidency, in June of 2008.

Milling about in one or another green room was defector Anthony Scaramucci, one of the many empty designer suits hired at the behest of Trump's daughter. "Trumpism will die down," Scaramucci promised his hosts.

Boy, is he in for a surprise! Trump is just now getting into Beast Mode. Dissident Donald will be rising now for real.

The presidency was Donald J. Trump dabbling at Establishment respectability. From now on, he'll be running a populist movement, perhaps a new party – for he owns the Republican Party – parallel to an administration that's viewed by 72 million Deplorables as illegitimate.

Under the Harris administration, "The Process of Trump" will continue apace. As outlined in my book "The Trump Revolution: The Donald's Creative Destruction Deconstructed," that process consists of "action and counteraction, force and counterforce in the service of liberty." It'll see Trump, a political Samson, continue to threaten to bring the rotting house crashing down on its patrons. And he'll do so as the parallel president.

Democracy is when everything is up for grabs without constitutional limits. Globalism is an extension of that. Globalism Trump has exposed as democracy on a global scale, funded by Americans.

Trump's latest, inadvertent victory is to unmask raw, ripe, unfettered democracy as a travesty to all, unworkable except in a territory the size of the ancient Athenian polis, or maybe modern-day Monaco, at most Liechtenstein or Estonia.

Democracy is toxic, from both party perspectives – especially since we no longer have a republic where the central authority has limited and delimited powers.

Distilled, this is the meaning of the elections: 77,170,769 million people, or 50.8% of those who voted, not of the people, get to impose their will on 72,057,511, or 47.5% of the voters, as well as on the millions who didn't vote.

The healthiest and most intuitive response to deep-seated, irreconcilable unhappiness – political or personal – is to peacefully exit the abusive relationship.

Above and beyond holding rallies and countering the Kamala administration policies – Donald J. Trump will catalyze many more creative, informal acts of secession. Patriots will congregate in compounds of likeminded individuals. They'll migrate virtually to Parler, the Free Speech Social Network. And they'll withdraw en masse from the miseducation system (primary, secondary and tertiary).

Two parallel nations and attendant presidencies will form. The low-grade upheaval against Deep State and Deep Tech will continue apace. And the sprawling political machine that makes up the D.C. Comitatus will keep writhing like a fire-breathing mythical monster in the throes of death. All good things.

To borrow and bowdlerize William Butler Yeats' "The Second Coming" (1865-1939):

"Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; mere [secession] is loosed upon the world."