Is Trump lawyer Sidney Powell our own Joan of Arc?

By Teresa Blazewicz

"I never say anything I can't prove." Sidney Powell was cool, calm, collected and fierce in her on-air interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo last Sunday where she laid out the case purporting massive voting fraud in this year's presidential election. Powell, a former federal prosecutor, has a storied career and is most prominently known for rallying conservatives across the nation as she came to Gen. Michael Flynn's defense earlier this year. Stepping in to replace what turned out to be a grossly incompetent, if not willfully negligent, defense team, Powell, working deftly and diligently, completely turned the tables on the government prosecution exposing their legal malpractice and duplicitous actions in their case against the three-star general. Now, Powell is on the forefront of the Trump campaign's legal battle fighting for a free and fair election.

This is not the first time a patriotic woman rose up to fight against powerful forces to save her country and change the course of history. France was in dire straits and its troops were demoralized and desolate when Joan of Arc, a poor young peasant woman, emerged on the scene in 1429. Inspired by visions of saints and angels, Joan took up the sword and the banner of France to fight the ostensibly invincible English forces, reclaiming French territories. Joan led the French army to victory over the English at Orléans, which historians today recognize as "a momentous victory … that repulsed an English attempt to conquer France during the Hundred Years' War."

Joan's courage, fortitude and resolve ultimately brought about victory for France and spawned a renewed sense of patriotism and hope among its countrymen.

The United States and its freedom-loving patriots are now in a similar, dire situation, fighting for liberty in the midst of insurmountable odds – a pervasive deep state, insubordinate military officials, a corrupt FBI, blatant censorship by big tech and now what many, including Sidney Powell, believe to be a stolen election.

At the core of the corruption, Powell relayed on "Lou Dobbs Tonight" Friday evening, are the Dominion voting machines, which were created with the capability to alter votes either by switching them to another candidate or by deleting them entirely. The creation of these systems was funded by Venezuela and Cuba, Powell explains, and these are the same voting systems used by Hugo Chavez to manipulate the results of his country's elections. With the assistance of a team of mathematicians, Sidney Powell states they have unearthed "staggering" statistical evidence of fraud.

Another prong to her legal argument is the financial benefit various government officials allegedly received after purchasing and incorporating the Dominion voting systems in their respective states. The corruption and deceit may run so deep as to pervade the upper echelons of the CIA, most notably Director Gina Haspell, who, Powell charged on Bartiromo's "Sunday Morning Futures," should be removed from her post immediately.

"I feel very optimistic that the truth will get out. … I won't quit until it's out. Release the Kraken!" These were Powell's parting words as she finished a radio interview with Mark Steyn on the "Rush Limbaugh Show" Monday.

Powell's fierce determination, unwavering resolve and uncanny ability to achieve success against powerful, deep-seated, corrupt government forces sparks a glimmer of hope in the hearts of American patriots as she takes the reins in Trump's fight against election fraud. Sidney Powell's battle for democratic freedom in the United States today mirrors the battle Joan of Arc fought on behalf of her country so many years ago. If there's any person who can prevail against these seemingly indomitable forces, it might just be Sidney Powell, and she has an army of truth-loving American patriots cheering her to victory.

Teresa Blazewicz studied philosophy and political science at Catholic University of America after which she worked as a paralegal for Westlaw and HMSHost. In her spare time, she occupies herself by coaching gymnastics, making jewelry, and capturing timeless moments of natural beauty using her Canon EOS Rebel T5. You can follow her work on Instagram @littleflowerphotos.