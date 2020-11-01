SECTIONS
Trump Train swarms Biden bus on interstate highway

Dems on board call 9-1-1, cancel their event

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 1, 2020 at 12:24pm
(AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN) -- A Trump Train swarmed a Biden Bus on Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Austin Friday afternoon, leading the Democrats on board, including congressional candidate Wendy Davis, to call 911 and cancel the Austin close of their “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” tour.

On Saturday evening, President Donald Trump tweeted his delight.

“I love Texas!” Trump tweeted with a video of the scene over the soundtrack of Tech N9ne's "Red Kingdom."

