Trump: Voters are '100% correct' that 2020 'election was stolen'

Three weeks after Election Day, President Trump is making sure Americans know he's not giving up the fight to demonstrate the election results claiming Joe Biden is the winner are fraudulent.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Trump cited a Breitbart News story with a headline, "Poll: 79 Percent of Trump Voters Believe 'Election Was Stolen.'

"They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard," Trump said.

"Our big lawsuit, which spells out in great detail all of the ballot fraud and more, will soon be filled. RIGGED ELECTION!"

TRENDING: Appeals court to review Trump's Pennsylvania case

Poll: 79 Percent of Trump Voters Believe ‘Election Was Stolen‘ https://t.co/PmMBmt05AI via @BreitbartNews They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard. Our big lawsuit, which spells out in great detail all of the ballot fraud and more, will soon be filled. RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Trump also retweeted a comment from actor James Woods, who wondered: "So are any mainstream media organizations doing an in-depth investigation of Dominion?"

So are any mainstream media organizations doing an in-depth investigation of Dominion? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 23, 2020

Is the 2020 presidential election being stolen away from Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (114 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Dominion Voting Systems has come under fire for allegedly switching electronic votes from Trump to Biden, a claim the company has denied.

Trump's senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis jumped on the bandwagon to remind citizens they should ignore media reports about Biden selecting members of his cabinet, should he be sworn in as president.

"All this media chatter of Joe Biden picking his cabinet is like fantasy football," Ellis said. "Meaningless in the real game."

All this media chatter of Joe Biden picking his cabinet is like fantasy football. Meaningless in the real game. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared on "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on the Fox Business Network on Monday to address legal setbacks in several different states in challenges to the election results.

Giuliani claimed ongoing misconduct in Pennsylvania where a judge dismissed the Trump team's case, as the jurist said, "This Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence. In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more."

Giuliani also noted Michigan, which certified its results Monday, experienced fraud that was "out of control."

When Dobbs asked about approaching deadlines of Dec. 8 and Dec. 14 for final certification of electoral results, Giuliani responded:

"Deadlines are urgent, no question about it. There isn't a lot of time, but there's time. And the fact is that the facts are there, we just need to get them before a trier of fact or before a court that'll be fair and will listen ... The court in Pennsylvania cut it off without listening to a single fact. And I don't know how the judge could've concluded that the facts aren't substantial when they haven't even been presented yet ... Unfortunately, we haven't yet gotten a fair decision. We will. We've got to be a little patient. One fair decision, one good hearing, and this will turn all around." WATCH:

Radio host Rush Limbaugh took note of President Trump's tweet, and said, "They're still proceeding on the basis the election was stolen and fraudulent and they're trying to reverse it."

"They're trying to finds a direct way to the Supreme Court," he said, explaining rejections by a lower court can actually help speed up the process to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court is where this is going to be decided, so let's just go there," he added.

Limbaugh said the fraud became obvious on Election Night.

"Why did they stop counting the cotes in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin? We know why."

"If we're gonna salvage the integrity of our electoral system, we've got to do some drastic things. We've got to back to the concept of [a single] Election Day. ... We need to scrub this mail-in stuff and we need to scrub this early-voting stuff."

"The idea that this country cannot have an election and count the votes and announce the winner on the same day is frankly absurd."

"If this standard is allowed to go unchallenged then there isn't an election down the road that anyone will trust."

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews