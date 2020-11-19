Trump's 'nuclear dollar' option is yet to be deployed against China

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Trump administration seems to be true to its word that it’s not done with China yet.

Over the past week, the White House has barred American investments in Chinese firms tied to the military and moved to draft regulations that could de-list Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

So far, these moves have had only limited ramifications for financial markets. Chinese ADRS performed roughly in line with U.S. stocks, and the yuan has traded near the strongest since 2018. While companies hit by the sanctions, such as China National Chemical, have seen their dollar bonds sold off, the nation’s broader investment-grade index held up well.

