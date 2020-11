(FOX NEWS) -- Well if these aren’t the cutest lil’ diametrically opposed presidential candidates we’ve ever seen!

A mom in Oklahoma claims she’s been waiting for years to dress her twin girls as the 2020 presidential candidates — so it’s no surprise she didn’t spare a single detail.

Adrea Garza, from Edmond, told Fox News that she first came up with the costume idea right after her twins were born back in 2016.

Read the full story ›