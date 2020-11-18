Twitter CEO admits censoring Hunter Biden report was wrong

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted in a Senate hearing Tuesday that it was wrong for the social-media giant to censor the New York Post article presenting new evidence of influence peddling by the Bidens obtained from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop.

"We made a quick interpretation using no other evidence that the materials in the article were obtained through hacking, and according to our policy, we blocked them from being spread," Dorsey said. "Upon further consideration, we admitted this action was wrong and corrected it within 24 hours."

Dorsey's admission is significant, because a poll commissioned by the Media Research Center found nearly one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son.

Had they known, according to the survey, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

TRENDING: Rioter who punched out Trump supporter in viral video is registered child sex offender

At the hearing Tuesday, Republican lawmakers argued that the social-media companies should be stripped of their legal immunity from what is posted on their platforms.

Under the Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, such platforms are not liable because they are not considered "publishers," which are liable for what is posted. The difference is that publications have editorial control over their content; the web giants claim not to exercise control.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said it appears that the companies are editing content.

"The editorial decision by the New York Post to run the story was overridden by Twitter and Facebook in different fashions to prevent its dissemination. Now if that's not making an editorial decision I don't know what would be," Graham said.

And Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said there's no question that the platforms should lose their legal protection.

.@tedcruz to Twitter: "U put up a page that says, 'Voter fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare...' That's not linking to a broader conversation, that's taking a disputed policy position & you're a publisher when you're doing that... U don't get to pretend you're not a publisher." pic.twitter.com/4lHEnzk2Aw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 17, 2020

During the exchange with Cruz, Dorsey claimed not to know "for certain" if voter fraud existed, insisting he is not an expert.

Why then, the senator wanted to know, is Twitter putting "warnings" on statements about voter fraud.

Cruz pointed out that Twitter already has adopted the editorial position that "voter fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare," and it is enforcing that message on the platform.

"That's taking a disputed policy position and you're a publisher when you're doing that. You're entitled to take a policy position, but you don't get to pretend you're not a publisher and get a special benefit under Section 230 as a result," the senator said.

'Proof the media stole the election'

The MRC survey found that 13% voters of the voters who said they were unaware of the Biden scandal would not have voted for the Democrat had they been made aware. That amounted to 4.6% of Biden's total votes.

BREAKING: Proof the media stole the election. An MRC study finds that 4.6% of Joe Biden voters would NOT have voted for him had they known about the Biden family's corrupt business dealings. https://t.co/X8NCCHVKui — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) November 9, 2020

The media and Big Tech STOLE the election by covering up the Biden family corruption scandal! Now we know this information could have changed the election outcome. We must hold them accountable! https://t.co/j5F3jKm7mL — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) November 9, 2020

"It is an indisputable fact that the media stole the election. The American electorate was intentionally kept in the dark," said MRC President Brent Bozell. "During the height of the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden's foreign dealings, the media and the big tech companies did everything in their power to cover it up. Twitter and Facebook limited sharing of the New York Post’s reports, and the liberal media omitted it from their coverage or dismissed it as Russian disinformation."

He said the media and Silicon Valley "were fully aware of this, so they actively tried to prevent it from reaching the American public."

"The American people deserved to know the truth; now it’s too late," he said.

An MRC analysis of the survey by McLaughlin & Associates concluded the 4.6% shift in votes would have put Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the Trump victory column.

Newsbusters, a division of MRC, said voters were asked: "At the time you cast your vote for President, were you aware that evidence exists in emails, texts, eyewitness testimony and banking transactions that the FBI has been investigating since last year directly linking Joe Biden to a corrupt financial arrangement between a Chinese company with connections to the Chinese communist party and Hunter Biden’s business, which may have personally benefited Joe Biden financially?'"

The poll found 27% were not aware.

During the last presidential debate, Trump confronted Biden about the millions of dollars his son Hunter Biden got from business deals in Russia, China, Ukraine and other nations while his father was vice president. The president noted new evidence from emails from an abandoned laptop now in the possession of the FBI and two former business partners indicating Joe Biden was the "big guy" who was to receive a cut of a deal with a firm linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

"I think you owe an explanation to the American people," the president said. "Maybe you can do it now."

Biden claimed: "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life. I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever ever."

Trump described the Biden family as a "vacuum cleaner," sucking up money from nefarious overseas business deals.

Biden also insisted there was nothing wrong with his son getting paid a total of $3.1 million from the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma while the former vice president was overseeing Ukraine policy. At the time, however, State Department officials raised concern about an apparent conflict of interest because Burisma was under investigation for corruption. Joe Biden later publicly boasted that he threatened to withhold American aid to Ukraine if the president didn't fire the country's top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma.

See video of Joe Biden recalling how he successfully pressured Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor who was targeting Burisma:

Trump's campaign pointed out the evidence that Hunter Biden's firm got $3.5 million from Russian billionaire Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow; that Hunter Biden also opened a joint bank account with a Chinese national linked to the communist government; and while "Joe Biden advocated for legislation favored by big banks that made it harder for struggling Americans to declare bankruptcy, Biden’s son Hunter was 'earning' hundreds of thousands of dollars in 'consultant fees' from one of those banks, MBNA."

The campaign released a long list of additional conflict-of-interest concerns involving Biden and his family members.

"While Biden was vice president, his son Hunter joined him on Air Force Two for a trip to China. While in Beijing he arranged for his Chinese business partner to meet his father. Ten days after the trip, Hunter’s firm received an approval from the Chinese government-owned Bank of China that paved the way for more than a billion dollars in business for Hunter’s firm," the report said.