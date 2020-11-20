U.N. 'celebrates' #InternationalMensDay with call for wokeness

(NOQ REPORT) – Nothing says "woke" like celebrating International Men's Day by focusing on only men who are okay with not promoting men. If that sounds confusing, just look at what the United Nations Tweeted today, courtesy of their puppetmasters among the United Nations Women's group: "Happy #InternationalMensDay to all the male allies around the world who support women, defy gender roles, fight gender-based violence & stand up for equality."

This is a lighter version of Cultural Marxism than we're used to seeing from the United Nations in general and the U.N. Women's group in particular, but it's still as woke as they can get. In essence, they're not calling for all men to be celebrated but only those who embrace their social justice ethics. Calling out gender-based violence is one thing. Calling for acceptance of woke principles is ludicrous.

In the whole scheme of things, it doesn't really matter. We, as a society, have grown accustomed to nothing but hatred being directed to all men, particularly White men, and very particularly White, straight, biological males. The saddest part is that those who are least "intersectional" are arguably the most scorned in the world, at least in United Nations circles.

