U.S. condemns Hong Kong for arresting politicians

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Hong Kong authorities for arresting eight pan-democratic politicians
on Sunday and Monday, including five currently serving legislators, over an incident at a Legislative Council meeting in May where lawmakers allegedly broke into shouting and physical scuffles with each other.
“The arrest of these lawmakers six months after the incident in question is a clear abuse of law enforcement for political purposes,” Pompeo said.
The remarks were Pompeo’s second statement in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians.
