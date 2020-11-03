SECTIONS
U.S. condemns Hong Kong for arresting politicians

'A clear abuse of law enforcement for political purposes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2020 at 10:05pm
(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Hong Kong authorities for arresting eight pan-democratic politicians
on Sunday and Monday, including five currently serving legislators, over an incident at a Legislative Council meeting in May where lawmakers allegedly broke into shouting and physical scuffles with each other.

“The arrest of these lawmakers six months after the incident in question is a clear abuse of law enforcement for political purposes,” Pompeo said.

The remarks were Pompeo’s second statement in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians.

Read the full story ›

