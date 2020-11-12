U.S. divorce rate hits 50-year low

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The U.S. divorce rate hit a 50-year low in 2019 according to new Census data that is being hailed as "great news" for America's families and children by a prominent researcher.

The new data shows that 14.9 marriages per 1,000 ended in divorce in 2019, a rate that is the lowest it's been since 1970, according to an analysis by author Wendy Wang, director of research for the Institute for Family Studies. It's even slightly less than in 1970 when it was 15.0, Wang wrote in an online analysis.

The data is derived from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

