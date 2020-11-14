U.S. 'moving toward elimination of biblical worldview as cornerstone of society'

(CHRISTIAN NEWS) – Dr. George Barna and the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University are urging churches to step up to the plate and work to "rebuild the biblical worldview" in America as the country is in the midst of a battle that transcends politics but is rather rooted in the spiritual realm.

"Most Americans are oblivious to this, the real civil war ravaging America," Barna said in a statement. "Our nation is steadily moving toward the elimination of the biblical worldview as the cornerstone of our society."

Barna made the comments as the conclusion to the Cultural Research Center's "American Worldview Inventory" study, which uncovered numerous concerns this year both regarding the general spiritual state of the nation and the beliefs of those who profess to be Christians.

