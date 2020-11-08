U.S. Muslim man charged with helping ISIS train people how to kill

A Muslim man in Portland, Oregon, has been charged by a grand jury with aiding ISIS by distributing propaganda and providing training materials, such as guidance on how to kill someone with a knife.

Justice Department officials said Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 31, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization and one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

TRENDING: Trump campaign fires back after decision desk calls election for Biden: 'False projection'

He's also accused of making false statements.

He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo this week but was not detained because of his confinement to a wheelchair. He was ordered to limit travel and restrict use of electronics.

The DOJ said the support for ISIS provided by Mothafar included "producing and distributing ISIS propaganda and recruiting materials that he created and edited in coordination with official ISIS media operatives located overseas."

One publication was titled "Effective Stabbing Techniques," which the DOJ said "provided detailed guidance on how to best kill and maim a target in a knife attack."

There was also a tutorial on using explosive ignition devices titled "How Does a Detonator Work" along with "propaganda that encouraged readers to carry out attacks in their home countries if they could not travel overseas to fight."

The DOJ said the suspect maintained contact with ISIS officials overseas and provided technical support that included opening social media and email accounts.