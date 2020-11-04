U.S. officially withdraws from Paris Agreement on climate change

By Mary Rose Corkery
Daily Caller News Foundation
The U.S. officially withdrew from the Paris Agreement on climate change Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.
Advertisement - story continues below
The 2015 agreement was ratified by 189 countries and six more have signed, but have yet to ratify, the AP reported. President Donald Trump sparked criticism and support after announcing the U.S’s withdrawal in 2017, according to another AP report.
“Having the U.S. pull out of Paris is likely to reduce efforts to mitigate, and therefore increase the number of people who are put into a life-or-death situation because of the impacts of climate change: this is clear from the science,” Engineering Professor Natalie Mahowald at Cornell University, said, according to the AP.
TRENDING: Woman behind Trump breaks out anti-Democrat stunt, totally steals the show
U.S. formally leaves Paris climate pact https://t.co/Nvo1Y476Yo pic.twitter.com/0cdUKqttOD
— The Oregonian (@Oregonian) November 4, 2020
Advertisement - story continues below
The agreement’s purpose includes decreasing the world’s temperature by 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Talks regarding the agreement are scheduled for 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland, the AP reported.
“We will continue to work with our global partners to enhance resilience to the impacts of climate change and prepare for and respond to natural disasters,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation by a State Department spokesperson.
Advertisement - story continues below
Mahowald and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
U.S. formally leaves Paris climate pact https://t.co/Nvo1Y476Yo pic.twitter.com/0cdUKqttOD
— The Oregonian (@Oregonian) November 4, 2020
Advertisement - story continues below