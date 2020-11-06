U.S. postal worker caught at Canadian border with stolen ballots in car trunk

(BREAKING911) Brandon Wilson, 27, of Buffalo, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with delay or destruction of mail. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“This Office is committed not only to ensuring the integrity of the mails but also of individuals’ rights to vote in a free and fair election,” stated U.S. Attorney James Kennedy. “The criminal conduct with which this defendant is alleged to have engaged, undermined both of those interests.”

