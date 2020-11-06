SECTIONS
U.S. postal worker caught at Canadian border with stolen ballots in car trunk

Charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2020 at 2:16pm
(BREAKING911) Brandon Wilson, 27, of Buffalo, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with delay or destruction of mail. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“This Office is committed not only to ensuring the integrity of the mails but also of individuals’ rights to vote in a free and fair election,” stated U.S. Attorney James Kennedy. “The criminal conduct with which this defendant is alleged to have engaged, undermined both of those interests.”

