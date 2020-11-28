U.S. women's soccer team wears BLM jackets, kneels for national anthem

(FLAG AND CROSS) – Athletes are doing everything possible to make life more complicated for the American people. It’s as if they don’t understand they get paid handsomely to play a child’s game for our entertainment.

People don’t want to be inundated with political nonsense during sporting events. They want to watch the best in the world at what they do play sports. Period.

The U.S. Women’s National team is one of the worst offenders out there, always pushing the far-left/mainstream media narrative.

Read the full story ›