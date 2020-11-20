University double-standard: Criticize Biden, get fired; criticize Trump, keep your job

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Virginia Wesleyan University business professor Paul Ewell resigned from his position after intense backlash over comments he made about Joe Biden voters.

Ewell, who also resigned from his position as dean of Virginia Wesleyan's global campus, asked followers of his private Facebook page to unfollow him if they had supported former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

"If you voted for Biden, please unfriend me," said Ewell. "If you were ignorant, anti-American, and anti-Christian enough to vote for Biden, I really don't want to be your social friend on social media."

