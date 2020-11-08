University shrink: Trump's 'loss' is beginning of 'perfection' of American Union

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Tufts University psychiatry professor says President Trump’s (apparent) defeat in the 2020 election is merely the beginning of the US’s “perfection” the Founding Fathers dreamed of.

Writing in Psychology Today, Nassir Ghaemi points to anti-Trumpers’ and Democrats’ shock that the race ended up as close as it was. After all, Ghaemi says, Trump’s “complete failure” with COVID resulted in almost 250,000 deaths!

What was it about the 48 percent of the American electorate who voted for Trump? It wasn’t tax cuts, Ghaemi says, nor China or Russia policy. And the US Supreme Court and immigration played only “indirect” roles.

Read the full story ›