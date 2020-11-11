SECTIONS
University students upset at law professor for pro-Trump tweets

Accused of racism for discussing black voting patterns

Published November 11, 2020 at 5:36pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Some students at the University of Miami are upset at a law professor for his tweets in support of President Trump and his comments on the voting habits of black and Latino voters.

On election night, Professor Daniel Ravicher tweeted: “Latinos are now clearly the most politically important minority group in America. Blacks allow themselves to be taken for granted and treated horribly by Democrats. Latinos don’t. Also, population difference will grow bc blacks have 50% more abortions than Latinos per cap.”

The night before the election he tweeted: “Heading to @Walmart to get what I need to protect my family from ‘peaceful protesters’ who can’t accept the result of an election.”

Read the full story ›

