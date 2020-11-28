UT San Antonio sorority kicks student out over pro-Trump TikTok

(BREITBART) – A University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) student was kicked out of her sorority over a pro-Trump TikTok post featuring a sign reading "All Lives Matter." Sorority leadership at the school told the student that language suggesting "all lives matter" is "extremely hurtful" and "unsisterly."
UTSA student Jaycie Barton, a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) sorority as well as president of the school's Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter, posted a video supporting President Donald Trump to her TikTok account in August.
The video, an eight-second clip featuring demonstrators holding an American flag and signs reading "Trump 2020," "All Lives Matter," and "Back the Blue," subsequently got the student kicked out of her sorority.
