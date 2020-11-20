Vatican financial scandal deepens as search uncovers cash, gold coins in official's home

(BREITBART) – The Vatican's ongoing financial scandals show no sign of letting up as police have uncovered hundreds of thousands of euros in cash along with precious gold coins and medallions hidden in two homes of a suspended Vatican official.

According to a report by Italian investigative journalist Emiliano Fittipaldi, the stash of former Vatican administrator Fabrizio Tirabassi included several pounds of gold and silver coins as well as 600,000 euros in cash, much of which was stuffed into an old shoebox.

The total worth of the prize seized by Italian financial police was over two million euros, Fittipaldi wrote, and was divided between the house of the former Vatican official and a storage space owned by his 90-year-old father in the town of Celano, in central Italy's Abruzzo region.

Read the full story ›