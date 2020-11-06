SECTIONS
Vladimir Putin, 68, 'set to resign early next year

Leaving office of Russian president amid fears he has Parkinson's

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2020 at 10:36am
(NEW YORK POST) Vladimir Putin is planning to step down next year as speculation swirls in Russia that the longtime president may have Parkinson’s disease, a report said Thursday.

Moscow political scientist Valery Solovei told the Sun that the Russian strongman’s 37-year-old girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, and his two daughters are pushing him to leave office.

“There is a family, it has a great influence on him. He intends to make public his handover plans in January,” Solovei told the news outlet.

Read the full story ›

