'They want Kamala in there tomorrow': Limbaugh says Dems to dump Biden

Joe Biden, if he becomes president, could be in danger from his own party, suggests talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

It's because the Democrats favored candidates from the far left during their primary but knew none of them could win the White House.

So they put an extremist on the ballot as vice president, Kamala Harris, and once Biden is in office, he's done, Limbaugh said.

"They want to get rid of him as soon as they can. They have no intention of this guy serving a full four-year term," he said.

Harris, just before the election, posted a video reminding many of Marx's famous tenet, written in 1875: "From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs."

In the video on Twitter, Harris insists it's government's job to make sure "we all end up at the same place."

See it:

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

Limbaugh said that in the mind of the Democrats, Biden has "served his purpose," and now its time to be "an even better soldier and vanish."

"'Get back to the basement. We’ll take care of you, Plugs. Don’t sweat it. We'll make sure nothing happens to Hunter. But get out of there.' They don’t want to wait. They’ve got their prototype. They got Kommie. They got Kommie waiting in the wings."

Limbaugh said that's why the media will suddenly pursue the story they ignored before the election of the Biden family's alleged influence peddling through Hunter Biden's business deals in China and other nations.

"I did predict this. If you’ve noticed, the Hunter Biden news is out there now, and the Rasputin guy at Twitter [Jack Dorsey] ... admitted under oath yesterday that it was a mistake to block the New York Post story. For six weeks! They discover this now? Of course they admit this now, after the election is over.

"'Yeah,' the Rasputin guy says, 'we kind of looked at this and we think that, well, yeah, we shouldn’t have done it,' and I want to know if the guy was under oath when he first gave the reason for doing it because he said the New York Post was trafficking in news that couldn’t be proved, and whatever excuse they gave. So what is the reason now for allowing the Hunter Biden news to flow freely?" Limbaugh said.

"Here’s the answer to it. Joe Biden is a placeholder. He has always been a placeholder. … I have said what the left wants is something they could not achieve. They could never have run Kamala Harris as the nominee — and she couldn’t have won the nomination on her own, by the way. She tried. Do you know that Kommie got out of the race before the first votes were even cast? She did. She couldn’t raise any money, and so she got out. She tried.

"So what do they do? They go for the old war horse, the guy that’s been there 47 years — a standard-issue, as-typical-as-you-could-get prototype one — a Washington, inside-the-Beltway politician named Joe Biden. They run him as the nominee, anti-Trump, but they don’t run him. They keep him in the basement, and then they run all these election games instead. That’s where they spent the get-out-the-vote money. They didn’t get out the vote. They spent their money rigging the election in places that they targeted and knew they would have to get — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin — and so Biden’s elected."

He said Harris would be the "historic" first woman president.

"See, if anything were to happen that would gently give Joe Biden a shove toward an early exit, it would not be the worst thing in the world," he said. "It’s exactly what they want, ladies and gentlemen. So let’s keep a sharp eye. Let’s keep a sharp eye on how the Never Trumpers and how some of the others and the Democrats treat Sleepy Joe going forward."