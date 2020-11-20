Washington man arrested mid-interview – for a job with state police

(NY POST) – A Washington man applying for a job with the state's police force got arrested mid-interview.

The 31-year-old admitted something that set off alarms as he was going through the background check and polygraph test process for a gig with the Washington State Patrol on Tuesday, local outlet KING-TV reported.

"A person in the application process for a civilian job with the WSP disclosed information that raised concerns of criminal activity," a police spokesman said in a statement.

Read the full story ›