Washington man arrested mid-interview – for a job with state police

Cuffed on 2 counts of child rape

WND News Services
Published November 20, 2020 at 5:17pm
(NY POST) – A Washington man applying for a job with the state's police force got arrested mid-interview.

The 31-year-old admitted something that set off alarms as he was going through the background check and polygraph test process for a gig with the Washington State Patrol on Tuesday, local outlet KING-TV reported.

"A person in the application process for a civilian job with the WSP disclosed information that raised concerns of criminal activity," a police spokesman said in a statement.

