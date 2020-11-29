WATCH: Man finds out he just delivered his sister to abortionists

The pro-life group Created Equal released a video capturing the stunned reaction of a man who had just learned he delivered his pregnant sister to the abortionists at Planned Parenthood.

"Are you kidding me?" he declares.

The video was shot by Created Equal's Gabriel Vance, who was offering pregnant women outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbus, Ohio, an alternative to abortion.

TRENDING: The historic Trump presidency emasculated globalism

Vance, in the video, approaches a man who is waiting outside after bringing a woman to the clinic.

"What is this place?" he asks.

"This is an abortion facility," Vance says.

"Are you kidding me?" he replies. "She just told me she was coming to get an ultrasound."

The woman turned out to be his sister.

The video:

Vance informed the man that there's a free women's clinic, where ultrasounds are available, across the street.

Another young man standing nearby says he's the father and admits they discussed abortion, because they are only 19 and don't feel ready to parent.

A little later, the pregnant woman emerges and there's a conversation.

"We're going over there [to the women's clinic]," Vance is told.

Created Equal explains in the video that the mother has since continued to meet regularly with a counselor at the pregnancy resource center, and the child is expected to be born in March 2021.

Created Equal says the abortion industry "seems to be one of the few emerging unscathed by the challenge that this year has brought to businesses."

"As a result, our team has increased our effort of 'sidewalk counseling' — offering help to mothers and fathers entering the facility and urging them not to kill their baby."

The pro-life group says the woman in Columbus was one of 11 this year who have decided not to have an abortion after speaking with counselors.