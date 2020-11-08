SECTIONS
Watch now! Join in prayer for RIGHTEOUS JUDGMENT and Unflagging COURAGE for those who FIGHT

Co-founder Elizabeth Farah leads virtual meeting

WND News Services
Published November 7, 2020
You're invited to join a 2020 post-election prayer meeting right now on YouTube.

After President Trump held significant leads in states that appeared to provide him a clear path to victory Tuesday, Joe Biden and the media have declared victory, but President Trump is not conceding. He'll be in court on Monday.

It's an election many have called the most important in their lifetime, with the nation sharply divide on issues such as abortion, religious liberty, LGBT activism, relations with Israel, health care and the Supreme Court. The outcome could be existential for our nation.

So WND co-founder Elizabeth Farah has called a prayer meeting at this link.

The subject: Prayer for righteous judgment and courage for those fighting the battle.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PRAYER MEETING.

