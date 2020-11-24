WATCH: Poll monitor describes 4 a.m. Biden ballot dump

In a blockbuster video witness statement, a poll challenger who was at the vote-tabulating center in Detroit on election night described dozens of incidences of fraud of various kinds during the count, including an early morning dump of ballots for Joe Biden.

After nearly 40 minutes of testimony, Detroit resident and congressional candidate Articia Bomer confirmed that no one paid her to speak out, the Gateway Pundit reported.

"This is volunteer, this is for justice," she said firmly. "And this is to go all the way to the Supreme Court, if we have to, because I saw what I saw, I made notes, and justice needs to be served."

Bomer, who ran as a candidate for the U.S. Taxpayers Party, said the Democrats "cheated" and the election needs to be "redone."

Bomer was asked if she has confidence in the election results in Wayne County.

"I don't have any confidence in any of the election process after this fraud happened right before my eyes," she said.

"I'm traumatized by it," Bomer continued. " ... It hurts my heart, my spirit, my soul."

In her testimony, she recounts:

Hearing an announcement of 50 boxes arriving at 4 a.m. that turned out to be ballots for Joe Biden;

Hearing that the Biden ballot dump was counted and processed in an impossibly short amount of time;

Witnessing officials tamper with vote tabulators;

Ballot harvesting operations by a local church;

Poll workers overriding the votes and changing Trump votes to Biden;

Poll workers refusing to count Trump votes;

Poll workers bringing in luggage and boxes that could have contained illegal ballots;

Poll workers using deceitful tactics and colluding with Democrats to try and expel Republican poll challengers;

GOP poll challengers being ejected from observing the vote count;

GOP poll challengers were observing illegal ballots and their objections were ignored;

Poll workers being obvious Democratic partisans

Suspicious meetings of the poll workers; and

A Detroit poll worker who used correction tape to rig the machines to generate errors that could be overridden by staff.

See her testimony: