Watch video highlighting Georgia Senate candidate Warnock's shocking politics

With Republican control of the Senate on the line, former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley's advocacy group issued a video spotlighting the radical views of Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.

The video by Stand for America casts the candidate as "anti American, anti-police, anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, anti-jobs, anti-taxpayer."

"That's a lot of reasons to stand against Raphael Warnock. That's a lot of reasons to stand for America," the video concludes, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

See the video:

Warnock is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff vote Jan. 5. The other race is Democrat Jon Ossoff challenging incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue.

The Republicans need to win only one of the two races to maintain their majority in the Senate.

Warnock has drawn attention for stating in a sermon that a Christian can't serve in the military and that President Trump was elected because of the "moral bankruptcy" of the American church.

The new video notes Warnock praised Jeremiah Wright, the Barack Obama pastor who famously said, "God d--- America!"

The Free Beacon said Warnock has evaded questions about many of the topics raised in Stand for America's video.

"In 1995 he worked for a church that invited Castro to give a speech to its congregation, and he wouldn't answer when CNN's Jake Tapper asked him if he attended. He also dodged a question about whether Wright is an anti-Semite, although the Chicago preacher blamed 'them Jews' for driving a wedge between himself and his onetime congregant Barack Obama."

He decried the "moral bankruptcy of the American church" following the 2016 presidential election, citing heavy support among white evangelicals and Catholics for Donald Trump.

"Perhaps more than anything else we have seen in modern times, a rise of Trump and Trumpism on the shoulders of Christians brings into sharp focus the moral bankruptcy of the American church," Warnock said during a lecture in 2016.

Loeffler's campaign already has seized on Warnock's condemnation of "whiteness" from the pulpit and his former church's hosting of Castro.

In a 2011 sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he serves as senior pastor, Warnock said, "America, nobody can serve God and the military.

"America choose ye this day who you will serve. Choose ye this day!" he said.

The Free Beacon noted Georgia is home to the fifth largest active duty military population in the country.

See Warnock's 2011 denunciation of military service: