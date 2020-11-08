'We did it!' Wife of Fox News heir goes public after Fox declares Biden winner

In the immediate aftermath of the Fox News Channel's declaration that Joe Biden was the next president of the United States, Kathryn Murdoch – the wife of James Murdoch, whose family owns the network – proclaimed on Twitter: "We did it!!!!"

We did it!!!! — Kathryn Murdoch (@KathrynAMurdoch) November 7, 2020

The left-leaning Mrs. Murdoch had also tweeted on Election Day: "What will you tell your children or your future self about the part you played in history?"

TRENDING: Singer wants Trump supporters to 'burnnnnnnnnnn'

What will you tell your children or your future self about the part you played in history? — Kathryn Murdoch (@KathrynAMurdoch) November 3, 2020

Her husband, James Murdoch, whose father is media giant Rupert Murdoch, was a member of the board of directors at News Corp, the parent company of Fox News, since 2013 until he resigned in July.

At the time he stepped down, James indicated: "My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company's news outlets and certain other strategic decisions."

Did Fox News make its calls for Joe Biden based on pressure from any of its owners? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (332 Votes) 3% (9 Votes)

Fox News has been at the center of national controversy since Election Night, when its decision desk made an early call for the state of Arizona's electoral votes going to Joe Biden instead of President Trump.

Vanity Fair reported, "Trump phoned Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to scream about the call and demand a retraction. Murdoch refused, and the call stood. Trump and Murdoch have been at odds for months over election coverage."

On Saturday, Fox News led the national media pack in calling the results of the race, with Biden as the victor, despite ongoing controversy over ballots that may have been illegal being cast and counted in states run by Democrats. President Trump has numerous legal challenges in the works as no election results have been certified by any state.

On Friday, Kathryn Murdoch tweeted: Right wing dictators are just as bad as left wing dictators. Not sure why people can't see that."

Right wing dictators are just as bad as left wing dictators. Not sure why people can’t see that. https://t.co/70Ew1rnP3Z — Kathryn Murdoch (@KathrynAMurdoch) November 6, 2020

Kathryn Murdoch spoke out about her "radical centrist" politics this year in an interview with Politico's Women Rule podcast.

"'This is the first time where I've really decided that I have a voice and I need to try to use it,' said Kathryn, who has long quietly supported climate change causes after Al Gore convinced her the issue was urgent in a 2006 presentation," reported Britain's Daily Mail.

"The decisions we make in the next few years are going to have an impact on coming generations," she added. 'I need to know that I've done everything that I can possibly do."

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews