'It will be biblical': Trump attorney 'going to blow up' Georgia results

Attorneys for President Trump say they're going to file a lawsuit of "biblical" proportions in order to "blow up" 2020 election results based on alleged fraud involving electronic voting machines in Georgia.

"Hopefully this week we will get it ready to file, and it will be biblical," attorney Sidney Powell said Saturday night on "The Count" program on Newsmax. "We've got tons of evidence; it's so much, it's hard to pull it all together."

"Georgia is probably going to be the first state I'm gonna blow up," she continued, claiming top Georgia officials were being paid in a conspiracy with Dominion Voting Systems, the company accused of switching votes for President Trump to Joe Biden. Dominion has denied the allegations.

Powell said she thinks members of both the Democratic and Republican Parties are involved in the plot, which she believes has been going on for years.

TRENDING: The Great Election Fraud of 2020

Other explosive allegations that Powell told the program include:

Democrats received 35,000 extra votes by algorithms.

Votes for Joe Biden were "weighted" at 1.25 times and President Donald Trump votes were parsed at 3/4.

Voting machines were modified after the legal deadlines for changes.

Previous election victories, such as Hillary Clinton's ordinary win over Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, were forced decided by Dominion Voting Systems.

Public officials, possibly including Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, were receiving pay-for-play kick backs for a late grant to use Dominion Voting Systems.

"It's a massive project to pull this fraud claim together with the evidence that I want to put in," Powell said. "You name the manner of fraud and it occurred in Georgia."

Is there serious corruption in America's ballot-counting system? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (54 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Another attorney helping Trump, Jordan Sekulow, said on the same program earlier Saturday: "I can't tell you right now what is coming in Georgia, but what is coming in Georgia will be shocking."

Powell said it would be "absurd" for the Peach State to go ahead with its two Senate runoffs next month using the same voting machines.

A hand-recount of ballots in the state last week affirmed Biden had a 12,000-vote victory in Georgia, and after Powell's interview, Trump's legal team released a statement indicating they filed a petition for a new recount.

"We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted. President Trump and his campaign continue to insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards," the statement said. "Without signature matching, this recount would be a sham and again allow for illegal votes to be counted. If there is no signature matching, this would be as phony as the initial vote count and recount. Let's stop giving the People false results. There must be a time when we stop counting illegal ballots. Hopefully it is coming soon."

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews