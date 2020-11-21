Young Europeans cast greatest doubt on women's ability to lead

(ZEROHEDGE) – A new poll reveals that young people, particularly those in France, Germany and the UK, are least likely to believe that women are as capable at leadership as men.

According to a poll by Kantar and the Women Political Leaders group, just 72% of those between the ages of 18-34 (most millennials and the beginning of 'Gen Z') who live in G-7 nations say that men and women are equally suited to lead, Bloomberg reports. This compares to 76% of those aged 55-65 years-old.

According to the report, the difference was most pronounced in Germany, the UK and France. "In what the report's authors described as a significant shift in attitudes, younger people are less likely to believe in gender equality in those countries than their older counterparts."

