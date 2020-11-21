Login
Young Europeans cast greatest doubt on women's ability to lead

Difference most pronounced in Germany, the UK and France

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 21, 2020 at 3:08pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – A new poll reveals that young people, particularly those in France, Germany and the UK, are least likely to believe that women are as capable at leadership as men.

According to a poll by Kantar and the Women Political Leaders group, just 72% of those between the ages of 18-34 (most millennials and the beginning of 'Gen Z') who live in G-7 nations say that men and women are equally suited to lead, Bloomberg reports. This compares to 76% of those aged 55-65 years-old.

According to the report, the difference was most pronounced in Germany, the UK and France. "In what the report's authors described as a significant shift in attitudes, younger people are less likely to believe in gender equality in those countries than their older counterparts."

Read the full story ›

