1,000 Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam every year

'He brought the gun to shoot me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2020 at 8:58pm
(AP) -- KARACHI, Pakistan -- Neha loved the hymns that filled her church with music. But she lost the chance to sing them last year when, at the age of 14, she was forcibly converted from Christianity to Islam and married to a 45-year-old man with children twice her age.

She tells her story in a voice so low it occasionally fades away. She all but disappears as she wraps a blue scarf tightly around her face and head. Neha’s husband is in jail now facing charges of rape for the underage marriage, but she is in hiding, afraid after security guards confiscated a pistol from his brother in court.

“He brought the gun to shoot me,” said Neha, whose last name The Associated Press is not using for her safety.

Read the full story ›

