2 megachurches fined for holding packed Christmas Eve services

State rules limit houses of worship to 25% capacity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 31, 2020 at 2:16pm
(NEWSMAX) – Two megachurches in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were slapped with $10,000 fines for allegedly violating coronavirus safety protocols during Christmas Eve services, NBC News reports.

According to authorities, the "pro-virus" clergy did not follow the state's rules, which limits houses of worship to 25% capacity. Videos and pictures of Christmas Eve services at Legacy Church and Calvary Church showed tightly packed worshippers largely without masks, NBC News reports.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the services could cause a mass spread of the virus.

Read the full story ›

