Login
SECTIONS
Faith Money Politics U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE
P Share Print

2 megachurches fined over packed Christmas Eve services

Church leaders stood by decision, while health officials say it endangered lives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2020 at 9:16pm
P Share Print

(ABC NEWS) -- Two megachurches in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are facing stiff fines and community backlash after health officials alleged the houses of worship violated Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's COVID-19executive orders by hosting indoor Christmas Eve services attended by hundreds of congregants.

One of the churches responded with a public statement saying, "when governments exceed their constitutional authority and contradict what we are called on by God to do, we answer first to His authority."

Legacy Church and Calvary Church were both sent notices of "contemplated action" by the state Health Department on Monday. The notices said the churches are each being fined up to $10,000, and officials are mulling “other remedies" to prevent them from holding large gatherings in violation of rules intended to blunt the spread of coronavirus.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×