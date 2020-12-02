2 megachurches fined over packed Christmas Eve services

(ABC NEWS) -- Two megachurches in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are facing stiff fines and community backlash after health officials alleged the houses of worship violated Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's COVID-19executive orders by hosting indoor Christmas Eve services attended by hundreds of congregants.

One of the churches responded with a public statement saying, "when governments exceed their constitutional authority and contradict what we are called on by God to do, we answer first to His authority."

Legacy Church and Calvary Church were both sent notices of "contemplated action" by the state Health Department on Monday. The notices said the churches are each being fined up to $10,000, and officials are mulling “other remedies" to prevent them from holding large gatherings in violation of rules intended to blunt the spread of coronavirus.

Read the full story ›