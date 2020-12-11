It's so 2020: 'Rage Rooms' open for smashing things to bits

(FOX 61) – Plates crash into pieces, glasses shatter in to shards, and televisions are bashed beyond recognition; hammer time has arrived right off New Park Avenue -- crowbar time and tire iron time as well. Smash Avenue, a three-week-old enterprise has just opened and it's billed as the area's first "Rage Room."

Co-owner Shaun Chambers, who also owns the popular fitness club, BodyRoc Fit Lab said, "you come in and have some fun, come in and let the rage out and leave the nonsense in here."

Despite the challenges of opening during the pandemic, the owners see Smash Avenue as a way to help strike a blow to those dealing with the hardships of Covid-19.

