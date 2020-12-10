Senate report warns of Biden family's China deals

In a report released Tuesday night, two Republican-led Senate committees concluded that members of Joe Biden's family engaged in deals with Chinese nationals who had "deep connections" to the Communist Party.

The Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees named Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and the former vice president's brother James and James' wife Sara.

"Hunter Biden has extensive connections to Chinese businesses and Chinese foreign nationals that are linked to the Communist government. Those contacts bore financial fruit when his father was vice president and after he left office," says the report, which was part of an investigation that produced two previous reports.

The new report warns that the "connections and the vast amount of money transferred among and between them don't just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns."

"The Committees will continue to evaluate the evidence in their possession."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Hunter Biden acknowledged the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware told his lawyers his "tax affairs" were under investigation.

"I take this matter very seriously," he said in a statement. "I am also confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

The Biden-Harris transition team issued a statement saying, "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

China's 'old friends'

The new Senate report says that among the Communist Party-tied nationals with whom Hunter Biden did business was Ye Jianming, founder of CEFC China Energy. Ye was affiliated with the People's Liberation Army, the report said.

The deal with China Energy came into focus in October with the revelation that an abandoned laptop belong to Hunter Biden with related emails and texts had been turned over to the FBI.

An email indicated Joe Biden himself was to receive a share of the profits from the China Energy deal, and a former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, declared in October the former vice president clearly was in charge of the Biden family business enterprise.

WND reported Monday a Beijing university professor cited the Biden family's Chinese business deals as he explained in a Nov. 28 lecture why a Biden administration will restore the communist regime's influence on its "old friends" on Wall Street and inside the Beltway after it was throttled by President Trump.

The professor, Di Dongsheng of Renmin University, referenced Hunter Biden's many foreign business deals, including in China, where his vice president father directed U.S. policy. And he indicated they are of value in Beijing's relationship with Biden.

"You all heard that Trump said Biden's son has securities companies all over the world. But who helped Biden's son build his global companies?" Di asked.

"There are indeed buy-and-sell transactions involved in here, so I think at this particular time, [with Biden winning the election], it is of strategic and tactical value for us to show goodwill to him."

On Monday, meanwhile, the Chinese state organ Global Times published an op-ed said it expects a Biden administration to cooperate in silencing critism of the communist regime by American allies such as Australia.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday, Carlson recalled his interview in October with Bobulinski, who helped craft the deal with CEFC China Energy. Bobulinski claimed he met Joe Biden twice in person "to discuss what I was doing with his family’s name and the Chinese CEFC."

Carlson asked Bobulinski how the deal might "constrain" Joe Biden's ability to deal with China if he were elected.

"So I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised," the businessman replied.

Special counsel?

The committees' initial September report found Hunter Biden opened a bank account with Gongwen Dong to fund a $100,000 global spending spree" with James and Sara Biden. The new report identifies Gongwen, who reportedly executed transactions for Ye's companies, as another Chinese national with close ties to the Communist Party.

The new Senate report focused on Hunter Biden's lucrative position on the board of the corrupt natural gas firm Burisma while his father was overseeing Ukraine policy and the U.S. State Department's anti-corruption agenda.

Joe Biden boasted during a panel at a Council on Foreign Relations meeting that he threatened to withhold U.S. aide if Ukraine's president didn't fire the country's top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma at the time.

Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado is urging Attorney General Bill Barr Monday to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden's business deals, claiming the laptop contains evidence of "impeachable conduct" by Joe Biden. However, Sen. Johnson has pushed back, telling Fox News on Wednesday he opposes the appointment of a special counsel while vowing to continue looking into the matter.

The new report found: