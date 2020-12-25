Login
WATCH: Worst of media's Trump Derangement Syndrome in 2020

'Open your eyes, America. We are teetering on a dictatorship'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published December 24, 2020 at 7:01pm
President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks and answers questions from members of the press during a COVID-19 Coronavirus update, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing Room. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

The Media Research Center this week has been highlighting the "most obnoxious liberal bias of 2020."

On Monday, the focus was journalists fawning over liberal or left-wing icons, on Tuesday it was the media playing politics with the pandemic and Wednesday it was the most rancid quotes attacking Republicans or conservatives who support President Trump.

On Christmas Eve, it's the media's Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Among the examples is MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell calling Trump "a Russian operative, CNN's Christiane Amanpour linking Trump to the Nazis and the many, such as MSNBC’s Chris Matthews and CNN’s Jim Acosta, calling the president a "dictator."

Last month, on the anniversary of the Kristallnacht pograms against Jews, Amanpour compared Trump's four years in office to the Nazi "attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth."

In the introduction to her London-based global affairs show, "Amanpour," she noted the 82nd anniversary this week of Kristallnacht, said it was "the Nazis' warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity."

"And in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth," Amanpour continued as period film footage rolled.

"After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to norms," she concluded.

See MRC's "Trump Derangement Syndrome" videos

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







WATCH: Worst of media's Trump Derangement Syndrome in 2020
