WATCH: Worst of media's Trump Derangement Syndrome in 2020

The Media Research Center this week has been highlighting the "most obnoxious liberal bias of 2020."

On Monday, the focus was journalists fawning over liberal or left-wing icons, on Tuesday it was the media playing politics with the pandemic and Wednesday it was the most rancid quotes attacking Republicans or conservatives who support President Trump.

On Christmas Eve, it's the media's Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Among the examples is MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell calling Trump "a Russian operative, CNN's Christiane Amanpour linking Trump to the Nazis and the many, such as MSNBC’s Chris Matthews and CNN’s Jim Acosta, calling the president a "dictator."

Last month, on the anniversary of the Kristallnacht pograms against Jews, Amanpour compared Trump's four years in office to the Nazi "attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth."

In the introduction to her London-based global affairs show, "Amanpour," she noted the 82nd anniversary this week of Kristallnacht, said it was "the Nazis' warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity."

"And in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth," Amanpour continued as period film footage rolled.

"After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to norms," she concluded.

