4th Arab country signs peace deal with Israel

A fourth Arab nation, Morocco, has joined a series of peace deals with Israel brokered by the Trump administration known as the "Abraham Accords."

President Trump, who has been nominated for a Nobel prize, announced the latest agreement on Twitter.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!"

Previous agreements with Israel were reached with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

The Trump administration has accomplished the agreements largely by bypassing the Palestinians.

WND reported September the editor of a Saudi Arabian newspaper explained that peace agreements with Israel are the only option left for Arab nations that have opposed the Middle East's premier democracy for generations.

Khalid bin Hamad Al-Malik, the editor of Al-Jazirah, wrote two days before the Israel-UAE-Bahrain peace deals that the Arabs "tried war and were defeated; they tried hostility towards Israel and gained nothing; they tried to reconcile [with Israel] on their own terms and failed."

He said he agrees "with certain Palestinian leaders who said that the Palestinian cause is their affair and not the affair of the Arabs, and that they, the Palestinians, are responsible for establishing their state in all the Palestinian territories through armed struggle."

Malik suggested the Arab recognition of Israel may even persuade the Jewish state to meet some of the Palestinians' demands.

WND columnist Michael Brown said America is watching "history unfold before our eyes."

"And it is America that is brokering these deals with Israel and these Muslim nations," he pointed out.

"On one of my recent trips to Israel, I was struck by the degree of enthusiastic support for Trump from the man on the street, among both the religious to the irreligious. (There are plenty of both in Israel!)," he wrote. "In the rough and tumble world of Israeli politics, Trump's worst qualities hardly raise a concern. Instead, for them, they saw results, tangible results. And some of those results were the difference between life and death."