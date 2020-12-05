Login
The 5 most politically biased courses of 2020

Anti-America, anti-Trump, 'anti-racist'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2020 at 4:39pm
(CAMPUS REFORM) -- 1. Vanderbilt University

More than 800 Vanderbilt students were asked on a class assignment if the U.S. Constitution was "designed to perpetuate white supremacy."

The "correct" answer to the question was “true.”

The course, entitled “US Elections,” discussed "the presidential and congressional elections, the recruitment of candidates, nomination processes, financing campaigns, media coverage, polling, predictive models, and implications of results."

Read the full story ›

