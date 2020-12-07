Login
SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

7 words and phrases the campus PC police tried to banish in 2020

The number of words Americans are allowed to say continues to shrink

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2020 at 4:21pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- It seems like, year after year, the number of words we Americans are allowed to say continues to shrink.

That trend is particularly evident on college campuses, where almost once a month there’s a newly deemed offensive or non-inclusive word students and faculty are encouraged to avoid.

Over the last 12 months The College Fix has chronicled several examples, striving to keep tabs on the ever-expanding list of verboten words and phrases, according to the campus PC police.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×