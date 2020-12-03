Login
SECTIONS
PoliticsCHANGING OF THE GUARD
P Share Print

Alyssa Farah resigns as White House communications director

'Honor of a lifetime' to serve in Trump administration

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2020 at 6:01pm
P Share Print

(THE HILL) – Alyssa Farah has resigned as President Trump's White House communications director after more than three years serving in the administration.

Her resignation follows Trump's loss to Joe Biden in the presidential election and comes less than two months before the new administration will take over. The Washington Post was first to report Farah's departure from the White House.

Farah in a statement on Thursday described it as "the honor of a lifetime" to serve in the Trump administration, highlighting a number of the administration's foreign and domestic policy priorities. She is the most prominent White House aide so far to depart after the election.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×