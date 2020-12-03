Alyssa Farah resigns as White House communications director

(THE HILL) – Alyssa Farah has resigned as President Trump's White House communications director after more than three years serving in the administration.

Her resignation follows Trump's loss to Joe Biden in the presidential election and comes less than two months before the new administration will take over. The Washington Post was first to report Farah's departure from the White House.

Farah in a statement on Thursday described it as "the honor of a lifetime" to serve in the Trump administration, highlighting a number of the administration's foreign and domestic policy priorities. She is the most prominent White House aide so far to depart after the election.

