'Americans believe there was a serious vote fraud problem'

A poll by McLaughlin & Associates found that while an expected 74% of self-identified conservative voters believe there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election, half of the nation's Hispanics, 59% of married couples, 40% of urban residents and 38% of women also believe that.

Overall, 46% of voters believe there was fraud, "reported Paul Bedard in his Washington Secrets" column for the Washington Examiner.

"That surprised the pollsters, especially since they also reported that more in the survey voted for Joe Biden over Trump," Bedard wrote.

The McLaughlin report said: "Among American voters the majority is not convinced that voter fraud did not occur in their presidential election. It is important to note that the poll model reflects the national popular vote of 51% Biden, 47% Trump."

TRENDING: Obama to give green light to Dems to take Biden out?

Bedard said that for the second day in a row, a new voter survey "has found support for President Trump's vow to fight on with his challenge to the election, with more believing that it was plagued with fraud."

The McLaughlin poll found those who believe there was fraud include: 43% of residents of the East, 48% of the Midwest, 49% of the South and 43% of the West. Also 75% of Republicans, 22% of Democrats, 41% of independents, 29% of liberals, 30% of moderates and 74% of conservatives.

It was 53% of whites, 12% of African-Americans and 50% of Hispanics. Also 43% of those under 55 and 50% of those over 55.

While there have been 1,000 sworn statements from witnesses to election fraud, video evidence of secret ballot stuffing, analysts concluding the election result was statistically near impossible and more, the media has dismissed all such information as "baseless."

Do you believe there was a serious vote fraud problem? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

President Trump has refused to concede despite getting no traction with court challenges.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Wednesday, however, rebutted the claim that courts "have rule" on the claims, pointing out the vast majority of cases have been thrown out on procedural issues such as standing and not on the merits.

Bedard said the courts have been rejecting fraud claims "despite evidence of dead people and illegal immigrants voting."

There are several cases still pending in a number of courts. Most have alleged that the vote was contaminated because officials counted votes that were cast illegally through processes or in time frames not allowed by state law.

That happened because many state officials instructed elections officials to ignore certain statutory requirements for voting because of COVID-19.

Many changes were not authorized by state legislatures as required constitutionally.