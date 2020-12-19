Anonymous person pays every layaway bill at Charlotte Walmart

(WFMY NEWS 2) – It's the gift that keeps on giving after an stranger decided to pay off everyone's layaway items at the Charlotte Walmart on North Tryon Street.

Earlier this week, customers say they received an unexpected alert about their layaway items. It happened right around the deadline when shoppers are expected to pay at least 10% of the balance due. Instead, many learned there was no longer a balance.

"It said my balance due was zero so of course I'm thinking what's going on," customer Macy Fields said. "She came back to the phone and said, 'ma'am, everything is paid all you have to do is come pick it up.'"

