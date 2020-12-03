Antifa-linked woman, former Dem organizer charged with terrorist attacks

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – Two Antifa-linked Bellingham, Washington women were federally charged on counts of terrorist attack and violence against a railroad carrier on Monday, with the Department of Justice alleging Ellen Reiche and Samantha Brooks placed a "shunt" on railroad tracks in Whatcom County.

The shunt device in question disrupts the low level electrical current on the tracks and can disable various safety features. Charging documents indicate that previous shunting incidents had caused dangerous situations for traveling trains and almost resulted in a spill of hazardous materials at least once.

Reiche), 23, and Brooks, 27, were arrested on Saturday night. In a charging press release, US Attorney Brian Moran reveals that authorities have discovered 41 incidences in which dangerous shunts were placed on railroad tracks belonging to BNSF Railroads since January.

