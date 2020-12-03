Arizona lawsuit challenges 300,000 ballots

Challenging more than 300,000 ballots in Arizona, the Thomas More Society's Amistad Project has filed suit in a fifth state contesting the results of the 2020 presidential race.

The complaint in Maricopa, Arizona, County Superior Court cites expert data analysis finding more than 200,000 illegal ballots were counted while more than 100,000 legal ballots were not counted.

"This is what happens when private interests are allowed to create a two-tiered election system unaccountable to the public," said Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project.

Amistad noted the 300,000 votes in question "far more than the number of votes separating the presidential candidates."

Arizona certified that Joe Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes.

Overall, in five states, Amistad said "investigators have identified, and experts have verified, a combined total of over 1.2 million potentially fraudulent ballots."

In Arizona, Maricopa County received nearly $3 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which Amistad described as a "leftist-dominated nonprofit that received $350 million earlier this year from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg."

"This violates Arizona law, which does not allow election funding from sources other than taxation or federal grants," the organization said.

"The private money, which paid the salaries of election workers and financed the purchase of voting equipment, helped Maricopa County set up 'public-private coordinated voter registration drives allowing private access directly to government voter registration files,'" according to the motion.

The county also engaged in "other unlawful practices, including taking pre-canvassing mail-in ballots and facilitating pre-election 'curing' of flawed ballots."

"Those advantages were not available to voters in counties that did not receive private financing. The Amistad Project argues that the violations outlined in the litigation deprived voters of due process and equal protection, and rendered the results of the election null and void."

The Amistad Project already has brought legal action, based on evidence of fraud, in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia.

Reversing the election outcome in three of those states would result in a second term for President Trump.

The organization also recently revealed startling whistleblower claims that cast doubt on the outcome, including the disappearance of up to 288,000 mail-in ballots, the improper backdating of another 100,00 and the dumping of mail promoting Trump while mail for Biden was delivered.

A U.S. Postal Service contractor claims his trailer carrying as many as 288,000 completed mail-in ballots disappeared after he delivered them from New York state to a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, depot, reported the Washington Examiner.

In Wisconsin, Nathan Pease said he was told by two postal workers on two separate occasions that the USPS was backdating more than 100,000 ballots received the morning of Nov. 4 so they would be counted.

In Traverse City, Michigan, Trump campaign mail was put in bins labeled "Undeliverable Bulk Business Mail" while the same type of mail for Joe Biden was ordered to be delivered on time.

Another whistleblower questioned the integrity of Dominion voting machines. Gregory Stenstrom of Pennsylvania said he witnessed a vendor of Dominion machines and local election officials download and update counting machines in violation of election system protocol. He said machine jump drives were commingled, rendering audits impossible without access to the machines.

The Amistad Project recently was in the news when it confirmed that the FBI had requested its findings.

"The project has uncovered potential flaws and fraud in ballots and voter registration of several states that have certified the election counts in favor of Biden," the organization said.

Amistad said the "whistleblower accounts released today, detail the failure of election officials in blue jurisdictions to maintain ballot chain of custody, allowing for the potential infusion of fraudulent ballots."

"These accounts include photographs of individuals improperly accessing voting machines and a detailed eyewitness account of the breaking of sealed boxes of ballot jump drives and commingling of those jump drives with others," the organization said.

"The accounts also reveal multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states. Details include potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines, and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania."

It was Kline, as well as Matt Braynard, who works with the Thomas More's Voter Integrity Project, who confirmed that the FBI has asked for the evidence.

Braynard wrote, "While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order."

Kline said the data "has been used to identify hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots in the states where we filed litigation."