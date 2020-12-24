Arizona school board member indicted for voter fraud

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – A state grand jury has decided to indict two women in Arizona’s Yuma County for voter fraud, with an affidavit alleging they participated in illegal “ballot harvesting” of mail-in ballots.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Yadira Juarez are charged with one count of ballot abuse, a class six felony in the state. An affidavit alleges that Fuentes and Yadira possessed and delivered four mail-in ballots to a voting precinct at one time in contravention of state law. Under Arizona law, only a member of a person’s household may deliver their ballot to a precinct center for them.

One of the accused currently serves as a school board member for Gadsden Elementary in Yuma.

