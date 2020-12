(FOX NEWS) -- An Army veteran from Texas who landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day with 900 men under his command has died at the age of 100.

Sgt. Maj. Robert Blatnik died Saturday, according to CBS 11 Dallas.

Blatnik was 93 when he returned in 2013 to Omaha Beach stopping at the exact spot where he landed on June 6, 1944, the station reported.

