Attorney General William Barr announces resignation

(FOX NEWS) -- Attorney General Bill Barr resigned Monday touting President Trump’s record and accomplishments, despite what he called a “partisan onslaught” and “relentless, implacable resistance.”

Barr, who will leave the Justice Department next week, had his departure announced by President Trump on Twitter Monday evening.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” Trump tweeted. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

