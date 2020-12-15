Login
P Share Print

Attorney General William Barr announces resignation

Barr touted Trump's record 'in the face of relentless, implacable resistance'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 14, 2020 at 7:28pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Attorney General Bill Barr resigned Monday touting President Trump’s record and accomplishments, despite what he called a “partisan onslaught” and “relentless, implacable resistance.”

Barr, who will leave the Justice Department next week, had his departure announced by President Trump on Twitter Monday evening.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” Trump tweeted. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

