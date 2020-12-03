Login
Australia to sign military pact with U.S. ally Japan amid spiraling China tensions

Increasing regional resistance against Chinese econimic, military hegemony

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2020 at 5:15pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Australia is using its formative military alliances as the only leverage it has in the worsening trade spat with China which has grown into a full-blown crisis for Aussie commodities exports.

It also comes after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to India and southeast Asian countries last month seeking to shore up coordinated regional resistance against Chinese economic and military influence and hegemony.

"Australia plans to sign a military exchange deal with U.S. ally Japan so troops from both sides could pool their firepower if needed to counter China, which has become enmeshed in disputes with Australia over the past two weeks," reports state-funded Voice of America.

