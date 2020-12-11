Login
Bald eagle population thriving in Ohio

1 of nation's biggest comeback stories

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2020 at 12:34pm
(WLWT.COM) – Once nearly nonexistent in Ohio, the state's bald eagle population is now thriving.

Our national symbol, the bald eagle displays many outstanding characteristics: exceptional vision, a striking appearance and a commanding presence.

Sadly, by the latter half of the 20th century, the bald eagle was classified as an endangered species. Through the diligent efforts of wildlife biologists and a concerned public, the bald eagle population is coming back and is no longer on the federal endangered species list.

