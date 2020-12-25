Bank robber runs into street, throws cash in the air, yells 'Merry Christmas!'

(NEON NETTLE) – A bank robber successfully pulled off a heist in Colorado Springs, Colo., only to run out of the building and into the streets where he threw the cash in the air while yelling "Merry Christmas!"

The man reportedly stole thousands from a downtown bank, with witnesses saying he immediately ran outside while throwing wads of cash into the air as stunned onlookers picked up the money.

An eyewitness told local news station KKTV that the man, identified by police as 65-year-old David Oliver, left the bank and shouted the holiday wishes while he threw money into the air. He then went to a nearby Starbucks where he sat down and waited to be arrested.

